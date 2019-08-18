Reviewing Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)’s and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)’s results

Both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.20 N/A 0.10 39.39 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 2.94 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4%

Risk and Volatility

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.51. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.99 beta which makes it 99.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.1% and 40.1%. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, 4.5% are EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 55.02% stronger performance while EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.6% weaker performance.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.