Reviewing Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)’s and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)’s results

Both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.40 N/A 0.10 39.39 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 18 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a beta of 2.51 and its 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.83 beta.

Liquidity

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s consensus price target is $7.5, while its potential upside is 107.76%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has weaker performance than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.