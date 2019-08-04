Reviewing Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)’s and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s results

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.55 N/A 0.10 39.39 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 12 6.09 N/A -1.91 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Volatility and Risk

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a 2.51 beta, while its volatility is 151.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.6 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are 10.9 and 10.9. Competitively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has 4.2 and 4.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 128.63% and its consensus target price is $23.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 84.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.7% are CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 55.02% stronger performance while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has -31.72% weaker performance.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.