Reviewing Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)’s and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)’s results

We are comparing Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.35 N/A 0.10 39.39 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -28.3%

Volatility and Risk

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a 2.51 beta, while its volatility is 151.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.1 beta which makes it 10.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 10.9 while its Current Ratio is 10.9. Meanwhile, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.5 while its Quick Ratio is 21.5. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.1% and 21%. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 41.36% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 55.02% stronger performance while CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.39% weaker performance.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.