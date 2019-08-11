Reviewing Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)’s and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s results

Both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.49 N/A 0.10 39.39 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00

Demonstrates Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Table 2 has Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.1% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has stronger performance than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.