Reviewing Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)’s and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.15 N/A 0.10 39.39 ArQule Inc. 7 119.93 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and ArQule Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.51 beta means Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s volatility is 151.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, ArQule Inc.’s 118.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.18 beta.

Liquidity

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 10.9 while its Quick Ratio is 10.9. On the competitive side is, ArQule Inc. which has a 6.5 Current Ratio and a 6.5 Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ArQule Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and ArQule Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, ArQule Inc.’s consensus target price is $7.69, while its potential downside is -19.22%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and ArQule Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.1% and 77.4%. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation was less bullish than ArQule Inc.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats ArQule Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.