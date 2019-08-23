Reviewing Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)’s and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|4
|1.15
|N/A
|0.10
|39.39
|ArQule Inc.
|7
|119.93
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and ArQule Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0.00%
|2.2%
|1.7%
|ArQule Inc.
|0.00%
|-29.1%
|-20.9%
Risk & Volatility
A 2.51 beta means Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s volatility is 151.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, ArQule Inc.’s 118.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.18 beta.
Liquidity
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 10.9 while its Quick Ratio is 10.9. On the competitive side is, ArQule Inc. which has a 6.5 Current Ratio and a 6.5 Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ArQule Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and ArQule Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|ArQule Inc.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
Meanwhile, ArQule Inc.’s consensus target price is $7.69, while its potential downside is -19.22%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and ArQule Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.1% and 77.4%. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|-3.98%
|4.32%
|-8.31%
|30.41%
|-5.28%
|55.02%
|ArQule Inc.
|-3.9%
|-9.83%
|58.9%
|183.43%
|99.41%
|264.26%
For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation was less bullish than ArQule Inc.
Summary
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats ArQule Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.
ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.
