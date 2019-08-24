Reviewing Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)’s and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)’s results

Both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.12 N/A 0.10 39.39 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 126 5.75 N/A 5.49 20.63

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5%

Risk and Volatility

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a 2.51 beta, while its volatility is 151.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.65 beta is the reason why it is 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Its competitor Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $167.5 average price target and a 45.24% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.8% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation was more bullish than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.