Reviewing Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)’s and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s results

Since Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 3 0.00 10.32M 0.10 39.39 Albireo Pharma Inc. 24 0.00 9.33M -5.11 0.00

Demonstrates Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Albireo Pharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 299,425,520.80% 2.2% 1.7% Albireo Pharma Inc. 39,135,906.04% -47% -32.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.51 beta indicates that Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 151.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are 10.9 and 10.9. Competitively, Albireo Pharma Inc. has 15.5 and 15.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s upside potential is 156.06% at a $9.5 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Albireo Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.1% and 79.2%. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, 0.2% are Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Albireo Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Albireo Pharma Inc.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.