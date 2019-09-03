Reviewing Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)’s and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s results

Both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|4
|1.01
|N/A
|0.10
|39.39
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
Demonstrates Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Acasti Pharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0.00%
|2.2%
|1.7%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Acasti Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Acasti Pharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $7.75, while its potential upside is 314.44%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Acasti Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.1% and 4.02% respectively. About 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Acasti Pharma Inc. has 13.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|-3.98%
|4.32%
|-8.31%
|30.41%
|-5.28%
|55.02%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|2.99%
|107.76%
|181.87%
|129.52%
|338.18%
|189.7%
For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Acasti Pharma Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 9 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Acasti Pharma Inc.
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.
