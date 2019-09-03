Reviewing Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)’s and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s results

Both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.01 N/A 0.10 39.39 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

Demonstrates Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Acasti Pharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Acasti Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Acasti Pharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $7.75, while its potential upside is 314.44%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Acasti Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.1% and 4.02% respectively. About 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Acasti Pharma Inc. has 13.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Acasti Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Acasti Pharma Inc.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.