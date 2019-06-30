Reviewing Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc. (ARCI)’s and Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY)’s results

Both Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCI) and Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) are Electronics Stores companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc. 3 0.22 N/A -3.80 0.00 Best Buy Co. Inc. 65 0.43 N/A 5.34 12.72

Demonstrates Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc. and Best Buy Co. Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc. 0.00% -24.3% -15.6% Best Buy Co. Inc. 0.00% 45.3% 11.3%

Volatility and Risk

Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co. Inc.’s 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.95 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Best Buy Co. Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. Best Buy Co. Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc. and Best Buy Co. Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Best Buy Co. Inc. 1 6 3 2.30

Competitively the average target price of Best Buy Co. Inc. is $76.45, which is potential 9.64% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.4% of Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc. shares and 84% of Best Buy Co. Inc. shares. About 6.5% of Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Best Buy Co. Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc. 6.97% 66.05% 124.2% 51.05% 22.75% 120.91% Best Buy Co. Inc. -7.65% -7.35% 14.07% 0.1% -13.28% 28.13%

For the past year Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc. has stronger performance than Best Buy Co. Inc.

Summary

Best Buy Co. Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc.

Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells and recycles household appliances through a chain of company-owned retail stores under the ApplianceSmart name. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Recycling. Its stores offer new appliances; affordable value-priced, niche offerings, such as close-outs, factory overruns, and discontinued models, as well as special-buy appliances, including out-of-carton merchandise and others; byproduct materials, such as metals of recycled appliances; and carbon offsets created by the destruction of ozone-depleting refrigerants. The company operates 18 ApplianceSmart stores. It also provides turnkey appliance recycling and replacement services for electric utilities and other sponsors of energy efficiency programs. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Best Buy Co., Inc. operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through two reportable segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, such as home theater, home automation, digital imaging, health and fitness, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, including computing and peripherals, networking, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, such as gaming hardware and software, movie, music, technology toy, and other software products. The companyÂ’s stores also offer appliances, which include refrigeration and laundry appliances, dishwashers, ovens, coffee makers, blenders, etc.; and other products comprising snacks, beverages, and other sundry items. In addition, it provides services, such as consultation, design, delivery, installation, set-up, protection plan, repair, technical support, and educational services. The company offers its products through stores and Websites under the Best Buy, bestbuy.com, Best Buy Mobile, Best Buy Direct, Best Buy Express, Geek Squad, Magnolia Home Theater, Pacific Kitchen and Home, bestbuy.com.ca, and bestbuy.com.mx brand names, as well as through call centers. It has approximately 1,200 large-format and 400 small-format stores. The company was formerly known as Sound of Music, Inc. Best Buy Co., Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Richfield, Minnesota.