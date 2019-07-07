Reviewing Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE)’s and CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)’s results

Both Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) and CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) are REIT – Hotel/Motel companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. 16 2.77 N/A 0.88 18.80 CorePoint Lodging Inc. 13 0.87 N/A -4.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. and CorePoint Lodging Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. and CorePoint Lodging Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 4.1% CorePoint Lodging Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -9.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.3% of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of CorePoint Lodging Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 6.1% of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.1% are CorePoint Lodging Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. 2.53% 0.91% 2.03% 2.66% -9.53% 16.55% CorePoint Lodging Inc. -3.37% 2.79% -1.23% -17.62% 0% 5.31%

For the past year Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. was more bullish than CorePoint Lodging Inc.

Summary

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. beats CorePoint Lodging Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

CorePoint Lodging Inc., a real estate investment trust company, focuses on midscale and upper-midscale lodging business. As of May 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 316 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas.