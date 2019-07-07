Reviewing Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE)’s and CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)’s results

Both Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) and CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) are REIT – Hotel/Motel companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.
|16
|2.77
|N/A
|0.88
|18.80
|CorePoint Lodging Inc.
|13
|0.87
|N/A
|-4.03
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. and CorePoint Lodging Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. and CorePoint Lodging Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.
|0.00%
|5.8%
|4.1%
|CorePoint Lodging Inc.
|0.00%
|-20.6%
|-9.8%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 59.3% of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of CorePoint Lodging Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 6.1% of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.1% are CorePoint Lodging Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.
|2.53%
|0.91%
|2.03%
|2.66%
|-9.53%
|16.55%
|CorePoint Lodging Inc.
|-3.37%
|2.79%
|-1.23%
|-17.62%
|0%
|5.31%
For the past year Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. was more bullish than CorePoint Lodging Inc.
Summary
Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. beats CorePoint Lodging Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.
CorePoint Lodging Inc., a real estate investment trust company, focuses on midscale and upper-midscale lodging business. As of May 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 316 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas.
