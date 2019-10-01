Reviewing Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE)’s and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)’s results

This is a contrast between Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Hotel/Motel and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. 16 0.00 209.46M 0.88 17.77 Chatham Lodging Trust 17 3.18 45.84M 0.63 28.48

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. and Chatham Lodging Trust. Chatham Lodging Trust appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chatham Lodging Trust, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. 1,308,307,307.93% 5.8% 4.1% Chatham Lodging Trust 264,055,299.54% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.83 beta means Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s volatility is 17.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Chatham Lodging Trust’s 7.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. and Chatham Lodging Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Chatham Lodging Trust 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 8.56% for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. with average target price of $18. Competitively Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus target price of $19, with potential upside of 4.68%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. is looking more favorable than Chatham Lodging Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. and Chatham Lodging Trust are owned by institutional investors at 60.6% and 89.1% respectively. Insiders held 6.1% of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Chatham Lodging Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. 0.26% 0.38% -3.68% -2.6% -12.23% 10.17% Chatham Lodging Trust -4.59% -3.35% -10.61% -11.06% -15.95% 1.02%

For the past year Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Chatham Lodging Trust.

Summary

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. beats on 10 of the 14 factors Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It primarily invests in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels to create its portfolio. Chatham Lodging Trust was founded on October 26, 2009 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.