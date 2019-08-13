Reviewing Appian Corporation (APPN)’s and Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)’s results

This is a contrast between Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) and Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appian Corporation 36 14.77 N/A -0.91 0.00 Proofpoint Inc. 119 8.25 N/A -2.26 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) and Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appian Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -28% Proofpoint Inc. 0.00% -22.8% -8.8%

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Appian Corporation. Its rival Proofpoint Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Appian Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Proofpoint Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Appian Corporation and Proofpoint Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Appian Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Proofpoint Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Appian Corporation’s consensus target price is $41, while its potential downside is -25.47%. Meanwhile, Proofpoint Inc.’s consensus target price is $131.14, while its potential upside is 11.41%. The information presented earlier suggests that Proofpoint Inc. looks more robust than Appian Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.9% of Appian Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 98.4% of Proofpoint Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1% of Appian Corporation shares. Competitively, Proofpoint Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Appian Corporation -1.5% 10.58% 9.9% 24.53% 26.99% 47.1% Proofpoint Inc. -0.78% 3.57% 2.33% 26.74% 11.35% 50.58%

For the past year Appian Corporation was less bullish than Proofpoint Inc.

Summary

Proofpoint Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Appian Corporation.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. The company provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service provider outage. It also offers threat protection products that detect and prevent threats across email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications, as well as enable enterprises to understand about the attacks they are seeing and the adversaries behind them; and information protection and archiving products, which ensure the enforcement of data governance, data retention, and supervision policies and mandates; cost-effective litigation support through efficient discovery; and active legal-hold management. In addition, the company provides digital risk protection products to deliver real-time, omnichannel digital risk discovery, and protection from brand fraud, data loss, physical threats, and cyber threats. Further, it offers platform services comprising threat detection, threat intel extraction, Nexus threat graph, real-time detection, information classification, and intelligent policy. The company serves organizations in verticals, such as aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.