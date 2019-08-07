Reviewing Appian Corporation (APPN)’s and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s results

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appian Corporation 35 10.91 N/A -0.91 0.00 Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 8 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Appian Corporation and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Appian Corporation and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appian Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -28% Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0.00% 24.5% -3%

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Appian Corporation. Its rival Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Appian Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Appian Corporation and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Appian Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Appian Corporation is $36, with potential downside of -9.59%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.9% of Appian Corporation shares and 0.2% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Appian Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.03% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Appian Corporation -1.5% 10.58% 9.9% 24.53% 26.99% 47.1% Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 25% 20.69% -40.4% -64.9% 0% -63.24%

For the past year Appian Corporation has 47.1% stronger performance while Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has -63.24% weaker performance.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.