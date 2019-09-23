Reviewing Appian Corporation (APPN)’s and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s results

This is a contrast between Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appian Corporation 40 12.98 N/A -0.91 0.00 Phunware Inc. 8 3.06 N/A -0.23 0.00

In table 1 we can see Appian Corporation and Phunware Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Appian Corporation and Phunware Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appian Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -28% Phunware Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Appian Corporation are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Phunware Inc. has 0.3 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Appian Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Phunware Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Appian Corporation and Phunware Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Appian Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Phunware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Appian Corporation has a consensus price target of $41, and a -15.20% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Appian Corporation and Phunware Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.9% and 17.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Appian Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Phunware Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Appian Corporation -1.5% 10.58% 9.9% 24.53% 26.99% 47.1% Phunware Inc. -7.57% -40.63% -79.72% -99.05% -83.48% -88.01%

For the past year Appian Corporation has 47.1% stronger performance while Phunware Inc. has -88.01% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Appian Corporation beats Phunware Inc.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.