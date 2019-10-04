Reviewing Appian Corporation (APPN)’s and Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)’s results

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) and Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appian Corporation 53 0.00 24.46M -0.91 0.00 Nuance Communications Inc. 15 1.74 283.28M -0.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Appian Corporation and Nuance Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appian Corporation 46,038,019.95% -91.4% -28% Nuance Communications Inc. 1,937,619,699.04% 2.5% 0.9%

Liquidity

Appian Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nuance Communications Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Nuance Communications Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Appian Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Appian Corporation and Nuance Communications Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Appian Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Nuance Communications Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

$41 is Appian Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -15.17%. Competitively Nuance Communications Inc. has an average target price of $18.5, with potential upside of 27.67%. The information presented earlier suggests that Nuance Communications Inc. looks more robust than Appian Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Appian Corporation and Nuance Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.9% and 92.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Appian Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Nuance Communications Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Appian Corporation -1.5% 10.58% 9.9% 24.53% 26.99% 47.1% Nuance Communications Inc. -0.72% 3.48% -1.01% 6.6% 12.66% 25.77%

For the past year Appian Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuance Communications Inc.

Summary

Nuance Communications Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Appian Corporation.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports. It also provides Dragon professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers. The Mobile segment provides a portfolio of virtual assistants and connected services built on voice recognition, text-to-speech, natural language understanding, dialog, and text input technologies to automotive manufacturers, device makers, and mobile operators. The Enterprise segment offers OnPremise solutions and services, an automated customer service solution comprising speech recognition, voice biometrics, transcription, text-to-speech, and dialog and analytics products; and OnDemand multichannel cloud, a platform that offers enterprises the ability to implement automatic customer service. The Imaging segment provides MFP Scan automation solutions to offer scanning and document management solutions; MFP Print automation solutions to deliver printing and document management solutions; and PDF and OCR software, a technology that enables the capture, creation, and management of document workflows. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.