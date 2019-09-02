Reviewing Appian Corporation (APPN)’s and MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) and MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appian Corporation 38 15.67 N/A -0.91 0.00 MobileIron Inc. 6 3.74 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Appian Corporation and MobileIron Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appian Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -28% MobileIron Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -22.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Appian Corporation is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival MobileIron Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Appian Corporation and MobileIron Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Appian Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 MobileIron Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Appian Corporation has a -31.06% downside potential and a consensus target price of $41. Meanwhile, MobileIron Inc.’s consensus target price is $8, while its potential upside is 15.94%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, MobileIron Inc. is looking more favorable than Appian Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.9% of Appian Corporation shares and 71.2% of MobileIron Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1% of Appian Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 3.1% are MobileIron Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Appian Corporation -1.5% 10.58% 9.9% 24.53% 26.99% 47.1% MobileIron Inc. 0.29% 8.32% 17.35% 43.45% 48.39% 50.33%

For the past year Appian Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than MobileIron Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors MobileIron Inc. beats Appian Corporation.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

MobileIron, Inc. provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to secure and manage mobile applications, content, and devices while providing their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience. Its MobileIron platform offers enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution that configures and delivers applications to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops running operating systems, such as Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows 10; and secures data-at-rest and data-in-motion on modern endpoints and across the corporate network, as well as secures access to back-end corporate networks and cloud services. The company serves financial service, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional service, retail, technology, and telecommunication industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.