Reviewing Appian Corporation (APPN)’s and Its Rivals results

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Appian Corporation has 55.3% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 57.87% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Appian Corporation has 1.4% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 9.16% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Appian Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appian Corporation 0.00% -91.40% -28.00% Industry Average 17.04% 46.55% 8.43%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Appian Corporation and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Appian Corporation N/A 34 0.00 Industry Average 99.40M 583.16M 82.56

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Appian Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Appian Corporation 1 1 0 2.50 Industry Average 1.06 2.12 3.78 2.66

$33 is the average target price of Appian Corporation, with a potential downside of -9.44%. The potential upside of the competitors is 136.60%. The analysts’ view based on the results delivered earlier is that Appian Corporation is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Appian Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Appian Corporation 1.85% 3.67% -8.08% 31.45% 10.91% 27.85% Industry Average 6.25% 12.55% 24.77% 35.19% 52.75% 41.26%

For the past year Appian Corporation was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Appian Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Appian Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 2.23 Quick Ratio. Appian Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Appian Corporation.

Dividends

Appian Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Appian Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.