Reviewing Appian Corporation (APPN)’s and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s results

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appian Corporation 38 16.46 N/A -0.91 0.00 Digital Turbine Inc. 4 5.45 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Appian Corporation and Digital Turbine Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appian Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -28% Digital Turbine Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -7.3%

Liquidity

Appian Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Digital Turbine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Appian Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Digital Turbine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Appian Corporation and Digital Turbine Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Appian Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Appian Corporation’s consensus price target is $41, while its potential downside is -33.14%. Competitively the consensus price target of Digital Turbine Inc. is $4.13, which is potential -43.81% downside. The data provided earlier shows that Appian Corporation appears more favorable than Digital Turbine Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.9% of Appian Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 45.4% of Digital Turbine Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Appian Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1%. Competitively, 13.51% are Digital Turbine Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Appian Corporation -1.5% 10.58% 9.9% 24.53% 26.99% 47.1% Digital Turbine Inc. -0.55% 5.44% 36.78% 139.21% 299.26% 196.72%

For the past year Appian Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Digital Turbine Inc.

Summary

Digital Turbine Inc. beats Appian Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.