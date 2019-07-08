Reviewing Appian Corporation (APPN)’s and Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)’s results

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) and Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appian Corporation 33 10.02 N/A -0.91 0.00 Creative Realities Inc. 2 0.78 N/A -3.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Appian Corporation and Creative Realities Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Appian Corporation and Creative Realities Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appian Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -28% Creative Realities Inc. 0.00% -241.1% -50.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Appian Corporation is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Creative Realities Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Appian Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Creative Realities Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Appian Corporation and Creative Realities Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Appian Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Creative Realities Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Appian Corporation has a -0.96% downside potential and an average target price of $36.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Appian Corporation and Creative Realities Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.3% and 19.6% respectively. About 1.4% of Appian Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.9% of Creative Realities Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Appian Corporation 1.85% 3.67% -8.08% 31.45% 10.91% 27.85% Creative Realities Inc. 16.39% 30.62% -2.81% -47.74% -65.8% 21.49%

For the past year Appian Corporation was more bullish than Creative Realities Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Appian Corporation beats Creative Realities Inc.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, luxury and other individual retail brands, digital out-of-home companies, advertising networks, outdoor clients, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the hospitality, branded retail, automotive, food service, and retail healthcare industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.