Reviewing AppFolio Inc. (APPF)’s and Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL)’s results

Both AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) and Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppFolio Inc. 92 14.93 N/A 0.55 176.83 Pivotal Software Inc. 16 5.69 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AppFolio Inc. and Pivotal Software Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppFolio Inc. 0.00% 19.6% 12.2% Pivotal Software Inc. 0.00% -11.2% -7.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AppFolio Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Pivotal Software Inc. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. Pivotal Software Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AppFolio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for AppFolio Inc. and Pivotal Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AppFolio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pivotal Software Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

AppFolio Inc.’s average target price is $61, while its potential downside is -37.11%. Competitively the average target price of Pivotal Software Inc. is $19.83, which is potential 33.45% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Pivotal Software Inc. appears more favorable than AppFolio Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AppFolio Inc. and Pivotal Software Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.8% and 79.8%. Insiders held 0.4% of AppFolio Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.1% of Pivotal Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AppFolio Inc. -8.17% -6.47% 0.32% 57.92% 56.1% 63.04% Pivotal Software Inc. -4.05% -10.57% -55.91% -48.81% -58% -42.02%

For the past year AppFolio Inc. has 63.04% stronger performance while Pivotal Software Inc. has -42.02% weaker performance.

Summary

AppFolio Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Pivotal Software Inc.

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the operational requirements of small and medium-sized property managers, including posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, and managing accounting and reporting to property owners, as well as for communicating with tenants and owners. The company also provides MyCase, a practice and case management solution that provides time tracking, billing, calendaring, client communication, and coordination with other lawyers and support staff, and legal document management and assembly for practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design and electronic payment services for property manager and law firm customers, as well as resident screening, background and credit checks, tenant liability insurance, maintenance contact center services, lead generation services, and debt collection services for property manager customers. As of December 31, 2016, it served 10,038 property manager customers; and 8,135 law firm customers. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. The company also enables its customers to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs). Pivotal Software, Inc. markets and sells PCF and Labs through its sales force and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.