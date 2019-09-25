Reviewing AppFolio Inc. (APPF)’s and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)’s results

Both AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppFolio Inc. 95 14.23 N/A 0.55 176.83 Castlight Health Inc. 3 1.36 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AppFolio Inc. and Castlight Health Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppFolio Inc. 0.00% 19.6% 12.2% Castlight Health Inc. 0.00% -18.5% -13.8%

Volatility & Risk

AppFolio Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.18 beta. From a competition point of view, Castlight Health Inc. has a 1.42 beta which is 42.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AppFolio Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Castlight Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Castlight Health Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AppFolio Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AppFolio Inc. and Castlight Health Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.8% and 76.9%. About 0.4% of AppFolio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Castlight Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AppFolio Inc. -8.17% -6.47% 0.32% 57.92% 56.1% 63.04% Castlight Health Inc. -43.9% -50.15% -56.84% -42.91% -63.82% -25.81%

For the past year AppFolio Inc. has 63.04% stronger performance while Castlight Health Inc. has -25.81% weaker performance.

Summary

AppFolio Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Castlight Health Inc.

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the operational requirements of small and medium-sized property managers, including posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, and managing accounting and reporting to property owners, as well as for communicating with tenants and owners. The company also provides MyCase, a practice and case management solution that provides time tracking, billing, calendaring, client communication, and coordination with other lawyers and support staff, and legal document management and assembly for practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design and electronic payment services for property manager and law firm customers, as well as resident screening, background and credit checks, tenant liability insurance, maintenance contact center services, lead generation services, and debt collection services for property manager customers. As of December 31, 2016, it served 10,038 property manager customers; and 8,135 law firm customers. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.