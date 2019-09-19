Reviewing AppFolio Inc. (APPF)’s and Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)’s results

This is a contrast between AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) and Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppFolio Inc. 94 15.45 N/A 0.55 176.83 Aware Inc. 3 3.66 N/A 0.09 31.44

Demonstrates AppFolio Inc. and Aware Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Aware Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to AppFolio Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. AppFolio Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Aware Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppFolio Inc. 0.00% 19.6% 12.2% Aware Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 3%

Volatility & Risk

AppFolio Inc.’s current beta is 1.18 and it happens to be 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Aware Inc.’s -0.23 beta is the reason why it is 123.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

AppFolio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Aware Inc. which has a 14.7 Current Ratio and a 14.7 Quick Ratio. Aware Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AppFolio Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AppFolio Inc. and Aware Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.8% and 32.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of AppFolio Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Aware Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AppFolio Inc. -8.17% -6.47% 0.32% 57.92% 56.1% 63.04% Aware Inc. -9.87% -14.76% -14.76% -21.55% -29.25% -21.61%

For the past year AppFolio Inc. had bullish trend while Aware Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors AppFolio Inc. beats Aware Inc.

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the operational requirements of small and medium-sized property managers, including posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, and managing accounting and reporting to property owners, as well as for communicating with tenants and owners. The company also provides MyCase, a practice and case management solution that provides time tracking, billing, calendaring, client communication, and coordination with other lawyers and support staff, and legal document management and assembly for practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design and electronic payment services for property manager and law firm customers, as well as resident screening, background and credit checks, tenant liability insurance, maintenance contact center services, lead generation services, and debt collection services for property manager customers. As of December 31, 2016, it served 10,038 property manager customers; and 8,135 law firm customers. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, search and match products, software development kits, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging software products for medical images, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as offers software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.