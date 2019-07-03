Reviewing Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF)’s and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)’s results

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.44 N/A -0.05 0.00 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 3.41 N/A 0.21 31.75

Table 1 highlights Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 3.7%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and WisdomTree Investments Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and WisdomTree Investments Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.14% and 72% respectively. About 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 7.6% are WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.81% -0.87% 2.36% -2.42% -6.18% 7.19% WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.83% -11.14% 6.52% -13.21% -42.04% 0.75%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than WisdomTree Investments Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors WisdomTree Investments Inc. beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.