Reviewing Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF)’s and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)’s results

Both Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00 Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.14% and 30.23% respectively. Insiders owned 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.34% 0.59% 1.36% 6.81% 2.91% 14.15%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. on 3 of the 3 factors.