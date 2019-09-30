Reviewing Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF)’s and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)’s results

Both Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.14% and 30.23% respectively. Insiders owned 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|-0.87%
|0.07%
|-1.47%
|2.64%
|-3.11%
|7.41%
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-1.34%
|0.59%
|1.36%
|6.81%
|2.91%
|14.15%
For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
Summary
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. on 3 of the 3 factors.
