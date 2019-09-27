Reviewing Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF)’s and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)’s results

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 1.69 44.93M -0.17 0.00

Demonstrates Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 718,880,000.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 62.14% and 16.94% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Square Capital Corp.