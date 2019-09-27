Reviewing Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF)’s and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)’s results

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|6
|1.69
|44.93M
|-0.17
|0.00
Demonstrates Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|718,880,000.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 62.14% and 16.94% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|-0.87%
|0.07%
|-1.47%
|2.64%
|-3.11%
|7.41%
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.6%
|4.36%
|4.69%
|0.15%
|-9.09%
|3.55%
For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Square Capital Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.