Reviewing Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF)’s and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA)’s results

This is a contrast between Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.67 N/A -0.05 0.00 Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 62.14% and 23.63% respectively. About 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.19% 0.29% 1.18% 2.61% 2.67% 4.15%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.

Summary

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund on 3 of the 4 factors.