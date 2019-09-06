Reviewing Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF)’s and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)’s results

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.53 N/A -0.05 0.00 Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares and 0% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.54% 4.08% 6.78% 5.9% 8.03%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.