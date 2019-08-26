Reviewing Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF)’s and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)’s results

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.42 N/A -0.05 0.00 Medley Management Inc. 3 1.98 N/A -0.40 0.00

Demonstrates Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Medley Management Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 20.5% -2.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Medley Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.14% and 49.9% respectively. About 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2% of Medley Management Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41% Medley Management Inc. 42.19% 35.89% 17.42% -26.74% -10.13% -12.69%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has 7.41% stronger performance while Medley Management Inc. has -12.69% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. beats Medley Management Inc.