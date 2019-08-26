Reviewing Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF)’s and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)’s results

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|15
|7.42
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
|Medley Management Inc.
|3
|1.98
|N/A
|-0.40
|0.00
Demonstrates Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Medley Management Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Medley Management Inc.
|0.00%
|20.5%
|-2.6%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Medley Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.14% and 49.9% respectively. About 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2% of Medley Management Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|-0.87%
|0.07%
|-1.47%
|2.64%
|-3.11%
|7.41%
|Medley Management Inc.
|42.19%
|35.89%
|17.42%
|-26.74%
|-10.13%
|-12.69%
For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has 7.41% stronger performance while Medley Management Inc. has -12.69% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. beats Medley Management Inc.
