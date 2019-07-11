Reviewing Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF)’s and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.50 N/A -0.05 0.00 Invesco Ltd. 20 1.86 N/A 2.00 10.32

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Invesco Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Invesco Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 8.9% 2.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Invesco Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Invesco Ltd. 1 4 0 2.80

Competitively the average price target of Invesco Ltd. is $20.8, which is potential 1.81% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares and 86.3% of Invesco Ltd. shares. 0.44% are Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of Invesco Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.81% -0.87% 2.36% -2.42% -6.18% 7.19% Invesco Ltd. -3.11% -2.28% 11.48% -1.39% -27.88% 23%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Invesco Ltd.

Summary

Invesco Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.