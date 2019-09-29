Reviewing Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF)’s and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN)’s results

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00 Franklin Resources Inc. 28 -3.99 278.75M 2.78 11.75

In table 1 we can see Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Franklin Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Franklin Resources Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Resources Inc. 1,001,976,994.97% 15.6% 10.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Franklin Resources Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Franklin Resources Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Franklin Resources Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $34 consensus price target and a 18.76% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Franklin Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.14% and 51.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Franklin Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41% Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Franklin Resources Inc.

Summary

Franklin Resources Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.