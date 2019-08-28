Reviewing Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF)’s and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII)’s results

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.40 N/A -0.05 0.00 Federated Investors Inc. 31 2.55 N/A 2.13 16.32

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Federated Investors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 25% 14.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Federated Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.14% and 91.4% respectively. 0.44% are Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.4% of Federated Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41% Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Federated Investors Inc.

Summary

Federated Investors Inc. beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.