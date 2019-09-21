Reviewing Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF)’s and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM)’s results

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.65 N/A -0.05 0.00 Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 46.57 N/A -0.80 0.00

In table 1 we can see Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.14% and 25.04% respectively. Insiders owned 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.

Summary

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. beats Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.