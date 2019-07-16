Reviewing Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF)’s and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.60 N/A -0.05 0.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 38 5.82 N/A 1.20 34.06

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. is $45, which is potential 10.89% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares and 63.9% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.81% -0.87% 2.36% -2.42% -6.18% 7.19% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 3.65% 8.11% 14.88% 14.79% 10.81% 23.67%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.