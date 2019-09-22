Reviewing Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF)’s and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)’s results

Both Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.65 N/A -0.05 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 22 6.89 N/A 1.98 10.60

In table 1 we can see Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.14% and 53.2%. 0.44% are Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% are Capital Southwest Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41% Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Capital Southwest Corporation.

Summary

Capital Southwest Corporation beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.