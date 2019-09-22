Reviewing Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF)’s and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)’s results

Both Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|15
|7.65
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|22
|6.89
|N/A
|1.98
|10.60
In table 1 we can see Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0.00%
|10.5%
|6.5%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.14% and 53.2%. 0.44% are Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% are Capital Southwest Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|-0.87%
|0.07%
|-1.47%
|2.64%
|-3.11%
|7.41%
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|1.79%
|-0.62%
|-1.97%
|-1.56%
|18.27%
|10.27%
For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Capital Southwest Corporation.
Summary
Capital Southwest Corporation beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.