Reviewing Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF)’s and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA)’s results

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.41 N/A -0.05 0.00 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 15.38 N/A 0.33 43.04

Table 1 demonstrates Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares and 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s shares. Competitively, BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has 0.01% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.