Reviewing Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF)’s and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA)’s results

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|15
|7.41
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|14
|15.38
|N/A
|0.33
|43.04
Table 1 demonstrates Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares and 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s shares. Competitively, BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has 0.01% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|-0.87%
|0.07%
|-1.47%
|2.64%
|-3.11%
|7.41%
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|-0.5%
|2.63%
|1.74%
|8.76%
|-3.57%
|14.89%
For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.