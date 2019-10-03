Reviewing Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF)’s and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
|BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.27
|34.38
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares and 13.32% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|-0.87%
|0.07%
|-1.47%
|2.64%
|-3.11%
|7.41%
|BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.
|1.62%
|2.95%
|5.02%
|7.53%
|7.05%
|14.04%
For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.
Summary
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
