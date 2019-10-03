Reviewing Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF)’s and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00 BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 0.00 N/A 0.27 34.38

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares and 13.32% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41% BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 1.62% 2.95% 5.02% 7.53% 7.05% 14.04%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.

Summary

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.