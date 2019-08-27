Reviewing Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF)’s and 6661 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ)’s results

We are comparing Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and 6661 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.39 N/A -0.05 0.00 6661 12 0.00 N/A 0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and 6661’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and 6661.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% 6661 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and 6661 has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.14% and 27.08%. Insiders held 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41% 6661 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. beats 6661 on 3 of the 4 factors.