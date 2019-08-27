Reviewing Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF)’s and 6661 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ)’s results

We are comparing Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and 6661 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|15
|7.39
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
|6661
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|0.11
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and 6661’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and 6661.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|6661
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and 6661 has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.14% and 27.08%. Insiders held 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|-0.87%
|0.07%
|-1.47%
|2.64%
|-3.11%
|7.41%
|6661
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. beats 6661 on 3 of the 4 factors.
