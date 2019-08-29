Reviewing Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT)’s and Its Competitors results

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has 28.27% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. N/A 15 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.52 1.58 2.58

The potential upside of the competitors is 144.28%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.2% 0.47% -1.7% 2.87% -5.63% 4.45% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.