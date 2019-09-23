Reviewing Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT)’s and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.60 N/A -0.26 0.00 Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.07 N/A 2.49 10.48

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.27% and 1.87%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.2% 0.47% -1.7% 2.87% -5.63% 4.45% Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3%

For the past year Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Gladstone Investment Corporation

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.