Reviewing Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT)’s and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.60 N/A -0.26 0.00 Futu Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and Futu Holdings Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and Futu Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28.27% and 10.8%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.2% 0.47% -1.7% 2.87% -5.63% 4.45% Futu Holdings Limited -0.35% 7.5% -17.6% 0% 0% -26.04%

For the past year Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has 4.45% stronger performance while Futu Holdings Limited has -26.04% weaker performance.

Summary

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Futu Holdings Limited.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.