Reviewing Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT)’s and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR)’s results

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.91 N/A -0.26 0.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 38 5.82 N/A 1.20 34.06

Demonstrates Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. is $45, which is potential 10.89% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 28.27% of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. shares and 63.9% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.59% -0.33% 3.36% -0.93% -8.84% 4.79% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 3.65% 8.11% 14.88% 14.79% 10.81% 23.67%

For the past year Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was less bullish than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.