Reviewing Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT)’s and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.46 N/A -0.26 0.00 Clough Global Opportunities Fund 10 19.71 N/A 0.26 36.35

Table 1 demonstrates Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.27% of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.36% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Clough Global Opportunities Fund has 9.16% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.2% 0.47% -1.7% 2.87% -5.63% 4.45% Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82%

For the past year Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was less bullish than Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Summary

Clough Global Opportunities Fund beats Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.