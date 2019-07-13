Reviewing Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV)’s and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP)’s results

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment Corporation 15 4.36 N/A 0.85 18.55 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 32.61 N/A -0.90 0.00

Demonstrates Apollo Investment Corporation and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Apollo Investment Corporation and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 4.4% 2.5% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Apollo Investment Corporation and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Investment Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Apollo Investment Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -14.37% and an $14 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Apollo Investment Corporation and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.4% and 0%. 0.1% are Apollo Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 83.88% are Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Investment Corporation -0.82% 2.75% 2.28% -2.97% -6.44% 26.53% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 3.93% -0.2% 1.66% -1.22% -14.83% 23.61%

For the past year Apollo Investment Corporation has stronger performance than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Summary

Apollo Investment Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.