Reviewing Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV)’s and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)’s results

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment Corporation 16 2.99 N/A 1.02 16.01 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 44 4.14 859.32M 3.93 11.94

Table 1 highlights Apollo Investment Corporation and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Apollo Investment Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Apollo Investment Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Apollo Investment Corporation and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1,950,340,444.85% 10.8% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.17 shows that Apollo Investment Corporation is 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1.06 beta and it is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Apollo Investment Corporation and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 2 4 0 2.67

Competitively the consensus price target of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is $46.33, which is potential 4.04% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Apollo Investment Corporation and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 43.3% and 88.4%. About 0.51% of Apollo Investment Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32%

For the past year Apollo Investment Corporation has 31.85% stronger performance while The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -0.32% weaker performance.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats Apollo Investment Corporation on 9 of the 12 factors.