Reviewing Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV)’s and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)’s results

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|16
|2.99
|N/A
|1.02
|16.01
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|44
|4.14
|859.32M
|3.93
|11.94
Table 1 highlights Apollo Investment Corporation and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Apollo Investment Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Apollo Investment Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Apollo Investment Corporation and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|5.3%
|2.9%
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|1,950,340,444.85%
|10.8%
|1.2%
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 1.17 shows that Apollo Investment Corporation is 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1.06 beta and it is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Apollo Investment Corporation and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|2
|4
|0
|2.67
Competitively the consensus price target of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is $46.33, which is potential 4.04% upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Apollo Investment Corporation and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 43.3% and 88.4%. About 0.51% of Apollo Investment Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|-1.45%
|3.28%
|5.01%
|8.64%
|-8.56%
|31.85%
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|-0.38%
|5.51%
|-5.08%
|-10.68%
|-12.23%
|-0.32%
For the past year Apollo Investment Corporation has 31.85% stronger performance while The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -0.32% weaker performance.
Summary
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats Apollo Investment Corporation on 9 of the 12 factors.
