Reviewing Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV)’s and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)’s results

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.25 N/A 1.02 16.01 TCG BDC Inc. 15 3.85 N/A 0.83 18.13

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Apollo Investment Corporation and TCG BDC Inc. TCG BDC Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Apollo Investment Corporation. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Apollo Investment Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TCG BDC Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9% TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Apollo Investment Corporation and TCG BDC Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 43.3% and 28%. About 0.51% of Apollo Investment Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.48% of TCG BDC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85% TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57%

For the past year Apollo Investment Corporation has stronger performance than TCG BDC Inc.

Summary

Apollo Investment Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors TCG BDC Inc.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.