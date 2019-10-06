Reviewing Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV)’s and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO)’s results

Both Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment Corporation 16 2.81 N/A 1.02 16.01 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 highlights Apollo Investment Corporation and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 43.3% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares and 0.01% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares. Insiders held 0.51% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.07% -0.14% -0.49% 0.2% 0.57% 1.36%

For the past year Apollo Investment Corporation has stronger performance than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

Apollo Investment Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp.