Reviewing Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV)’s and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO)’s results

Both Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|16
|2.81
|N/A
|1.02
|16.01
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Apollo Investment Corporation and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|5.3%
|2.9%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 43.3% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares and 0.01% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares. Insiders held 0.51% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|-1.45%
|3.28%
|5.01%
|8.64%
|-8.56%
|31.85%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.07%
|-0.14%
|-0.49%
|0.2%
|0.57%
|1.36%
For the past year Apollo Investment Corporation has stronger performance than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Summary
Apollo Investment Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
