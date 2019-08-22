Reviewing Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV)’s and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN)’s results

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.30 N/A 1.02 16.01 Franklin Resources Inc. 33 2.33 N/A 2.78 11.75

In table 1 we can see Apollo Investment Corporation and Franklin Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Franklin Resources Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Apollo Investment Corporation. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Apollo Investment Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Franklin Resources Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Apollo Investment Corporation and Franklin Resources Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9% Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6%

Volatility and Risk

Apollo Investment Corporation’s 1.17 beta indicates that its volatility is 17.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Franklin Resources Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Apollo Investment Corporation and Franklin Resources Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Franklin Resources Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Franklin Resources Inc. is $34.33, which is potential 26.96% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Apollo Investment Corporation and Franklin Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43.3% and 51.1% respectively. 0.51% are Apollo Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Franklin Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85% Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01%

For the past year Apollo Investment Corporation has stronger performance than Franklin Resources Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Franklin Resources Inc. beats Apollo Investment Corporation.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.