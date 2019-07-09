Reviewing Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV)’s and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|15
|4.34
|N/A
|0.85
|18.55
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|8
|38.52
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Apollo Investment Corporation and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|4.4%
|2.5%
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Apollo Investment Corporation and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Apollo Investment Corporation has a -13.90% downside potential and a consensus target price of $14.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Apollo Investment Corporation and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.4% and 3.86% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|-0.82%
|2.75%
|2.28%
|-2.97%
|-6.44%
|26.53%
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|-2.6%
|-3.62%
|-2.6%
|9.5%
|6.43%
|2.47%
For the past year Apollo Investment Corporation was more bullish than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
Summary
Apollo Investment Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
