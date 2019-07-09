Reviewing Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV)’s and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment Corporation 15 4.34 N/A 0.85 18.55 Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 38.52 N/A -0.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Apollo Investment Corporation and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 4.4% 2.5% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Apollo Investment Corporation and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Investment Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Apollo Investment Corporation has a -13.90% downside potential and a consensus target price of $14.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Apollo Investment Corporation and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.4% and 3.86% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Investment Corporation -0.82% 2.75% 2.28% -2.97% -6.44% 26.53% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. -2.6% -3.62% -2.6% 9.5% 6.43% 2.47%

For the past year Apollo Investment Corporation was more bullish than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Summary

Apollo Investment Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.