Reviewing Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV)’s and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.30 N/A 1.02 16.01 AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Apollo Investment Corporation and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Apollo Investment Corporation and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 43.3% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares and 31.17% of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund shares. Insiders held 0.51% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06%

For the past year Apollo Investment Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

Summary

Apollo Investment Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.