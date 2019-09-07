Reviewing Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV)’s and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|16
|4.30
|N/A
|1.02
|16.01
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Apollo Investment Corporation and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Apollo Investment Corporation and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|5.3%
|2.9%
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 43.3% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares and 31.17% of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund shares. Insiders held 0.51% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|-1.45%
|3.28%
|5.01%
|8.64%
|-8.56%
|31.85%
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|-1.07%
|1.69%
|1.09%
|8.96%
|-2.02%
|20.06%
For the past year Apollo Investment Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.
Summary
Apollo Investment Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.